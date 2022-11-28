Is It Wrong That We Just Want Dedra And Syril To Kiss Already In Andor?

There are real reasons that we want these two to lock lips, even as our collective gorge rises. First of all, we as a species are always looking for connection, and post-lockdown, it's only become more pronounced. Syril wants someone to understand him. He wants someone that gets his love of order and his need to keep things the way they "should be" in the chaos of the galaxy. This is his driving force, and to be fair, on paper, Dedra is perfect for him. She understands order so well that it consumes her. She just happens to have a way better handle on it than he does.

Add in the fact that Syril's mother is constantly prying into his life, watching his every emotion, critiquing his every move, and it makes even more sense. She's ... messy. If things were in proper working order, she'd leave him alone, but instead, she's manipulated her way into every aspect of his life. Order feels clean to him, pristine, and he's focused that on Dedra.

Dedra sees him as a worm, of course ... until he saves her. Now she has to look at him in a new light. That's catnip for viewers. We all want to be seen as the heroic version of who we really are, so watching a person who is cold and calculating discover something about a person she thought was less than nothing is a sort of wish fulfillment for an audience member. We're desperate to see the softening of hard edges, and we long for someone who always fails to finally win. Even if we hate them, we're always looking for connection, and this moment near the end of the episode gave us hope for a new one.