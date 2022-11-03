What Was Syril Karn Thinking During That Awkward Moment With Dedra In Andor? [Exclusive]

In "Andor," the shadow of the Imperial Empire looms over the galaxy. Entire planets are under their occupation. Their influence is silently felt across the galactic senate. Though "Star Wars" has never been a stranger to political themes, we've never quite seen daily life in this universe seem so bleak. The scale of the show is deliberately more intimate and personal to match our titular Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) status. Instead of faceless Stormtroopers and powerful Sith Lords, our villains come in the form of the insidious Imperial officer Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and weaselly bootlicker Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Though mostly separated for the first few acts of the series, in episode 8, Syril and Dedra finally cross paths. Brought in for questioning over his obsessive pursuit of Cassian Andor, Dedra sees something potentially valuable in his quest for vengeance. Though there was some speculation that Syril could eventually defect to the rebels, episode 9 throws that possibility off the table. Instead of disillusionment, Syril has found himself pathetically obsessed with Dedra.

In one of Syril's most unsettling moments of the show so far, he stalks Dedra and confronts her outside her workplace, gushing his feelings over her. When Dedra tries to walk away, he forcefully grabs her arm. It could not be any clearer that whatever Syril feels is one-sided, as Dedra threatens to have him locked up in the outer rim.

He might be one of the nastier characters we've met in the "Star Wars" universe, but Syril remains equally perplexing and enigmatic. When /Film's Ryan Scott spoke to "Andor" star Kyle Soller, he shed some light on Syril's mindset during his encounter with Dedra.