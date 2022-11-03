Andor Episode 9 Puts Syril Karn On The Path To Becoming A Full-Blown Incel

This piece contains spoilers for episode 9 of "Andor."

As "Andor" season 1 approaches its last act, pieces are slowly starting to fall together and build up the show's incoming climax. One thread we've been seeing a lot more screen time for in the second half of the series is centered around the crossing of paths between Imperial Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and the bootlicking, space weasel we love to hate: Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

Both Imperials have their hearts set on capturing and detaining our titular rebel-in-the-making, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna); Dedra has been using all of her security power to investigate rebel activity in Aldhani, meanwhile, Syril's embarrassment of Ferrix has led him to working for the Imperial Bureau of Standards on Coruscant, filing false claims in complete obsession the rebel who slipped past his grasp.

Though they're both agents of galactic Imperial fascism, the two characters could not come from more different worlds. As much as her agenda is malicious, Dedra climbed the Imperial ranks through hard work and dedication to her beliefs despite her odds. Everything Syril has was given to him on a silver platter, his mother (Kathryn Hunter) even secured the desk job he has right now after his disastrous encounter with Cassian.

If you didn't think Syril Karn could get any lower, episode 9 of "Andor" should color you impressed. In one of the more disturbing moments of this week's episode, Syril stalks Dedra and confesses his crude fascination with her. Yeah, that's right. Syril is going full incel.