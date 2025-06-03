Andor Cost So Much More Than Star Wars Fans May Realize

When it comes to expensive things to make in the realm of entertainment, "Star Wars" is at or very near the top of the list. While George Lucas' original 1977 sci-fi masterpiece was a relatively low-budget affair, making movies or TV shows set in a galaxy far, far away in 2025 is anything but cheap. Case in point, "Andor" may well be one of the most expensive undertakings in the streaming era, as series creator Tony Gilory has confirmed the show's eye-popping budget.

Gilroy was a guest at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend and, per IndieWire, he confirmed previous reports suggesting that "Andor" cost nearly $650 million across its two season run on Disney+. (Or, to put it another way, nearly $27 million per episode.) That is next level expensive. Even more remarkable? Gilroy didn't have a whole lot of creative input from the higher ups at Disney and Lucasfilm, despite the tremendous investment. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I mean, [for] Disney this is $650 million. For 24 episodes, I never took a note. We said 'F*** the Empire' in the first season, and they said, 'Can you please not do that?' ... In season 2, they said, 'Streaming is dead, we don't have the money we had before,' so we fought hard about money, but they never cleaned anything up. That [freedom] comes with responsibilities."

"I don't think it should be any surprise or even be too slippery or complicated for people to understand the road I have to walk to do all this; to maximize the audience and protect the investment of a really brave [company]," Gilroy added.

For some additional context, "The Mandalorian" cost around $15 million per episode in its first season and attracted more viewers. At the same time, "Andor" is the most roundly acclaimed thing that Disney has produced since purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012. There's value in that, to be certain.