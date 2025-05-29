Lilo & Stitch, Final Destination Bloodlines, And Moana 2 All Have Something In Common

Earlier in the year, I was nervous. I was nervous about the continued state of the theatrical experience. The first chunk of 2024 got off to an exceptionally rough start at the box office, and I was sounding some alarms. I wanted nothing more than to be made to look like a fool as the year rolled on, like an alarmist with nothing to truly be worried about. Fortunately, that has largely come to pass, as movies like "A Minecraft Movie," "Sinners," and even the re-release of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" have given the industry reason to be optimistic.

More than anything though, recent weeks have offered up a couple of bigger-than-expected debuts from the likes of Warner Bros.' "Final Destination Bloodlines" and Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake. Both movies from beloved franchises, both of which blew past pre-release estimates. "Bloodlines" opened to $51 million, becoming the biggest horror release of the year. It's also already the biggest "Final Destination" movie ever with $190 million and counting to its name.

Meanwhile, "Lilo & Stitch" opened to a staggering $182.6 million across the four-day Memorial Day weekend domestically. The movie will likely touch $400 million by the start of its second weekend, en route to a possible $1 billion global finish. This, despite the fact that it opened alongside "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," which also had a big box office debut, with the pair helping to set a new record for the Memorial Day weekend.

So, what do these movies have in common? They were both originally destined for a direct-to-streaming release. Much like Disney's "Moana 2," a movie that made more than $1 billion at the box office in 2024, these movies went from a streaming release to gigantic theatrical hits. Needless to say, there is a major lesson for the industry at large to take note of in light of these recent success stories.