The Predator: Badlands Trailer Finally Turns The Predator Into The Main Character

Is there such a thing as too much "Predator" these days? All of us here at /Film and (presumably) the internet at large say, "Hell no!" The franchise mostly felt like it was on its last legs after Shane Black's studio-meddled sequel came and went in 2018 without living up to the hype, but "10 Cloverfield Lane" director Dan Trachtenberg got things back on track with his standalone entry "Prey." He's followed up that enormous success with another exciting-looking addition that we recently got a first look at in the form of the animated anthology film "Predator: Killer of Killers," but that's just the tip of the iceberg. What comes next will forever transform the epic hunt in ways we've never seen before.

"Predator: Badlands" made headlines for the fascinating choice of placing a Yautja, the extraterrestrial title character that has always served as a fearsome villain to our human protagonists, in the role of a hero. That seemed like a fascinating thought experiment on paper but, as it turns out, it's even more thrilling to see it in action. 20th Century Studios dropped the first trailer for the upcoming "Predator" film and, folks, words cannot describe the sheer awesomeness on display for action fans. We've got Predator trophies (including what looks like a T-Rex skull!), a thoroughly overmatched Elle Fanning as our human main character (or maybe she's a robot?), a badass Yautja ... and what sure looks like a mother-freaking kaiju??? Honestly, just stop reading what I'm writing and click the link above to check out the footage for yourself!

