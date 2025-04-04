Predator: Badlands CinemaCon Footage Description Reveals Unprecedented Plot Twist

The hits just keep coming out of CinemaCon 2025, with the latest highlight being the brand new footage from "Predator: Badlands." The next chapter in the eponymous alien hunter's beloved franchise, "Badlands" is taking things in a wild direction we haven't seen before. "Badlands" star Elle Fanning took to the stage at CinemaCon to talk a little about the upcoming sci-fi movie, which was directed by "10 Cloverfield Lane" veteran Dan Trachtenberg. The latter made quite the splash with his previous take on the "Predator" property, "Prey," a ridiculously entertaining film that deserved a shot at box office glory but wound up going directly to streaming instead. Fortunately, that won't be the case with "Badlands," a movie that will further mix things up by turning the hunter into the hunted.

"Something unprecedented happens in this movie, and my character is not the one being chased," Fanning explained at CinemaCon (via The Hollywood Reporter). "My character teams up with the Predator, and you get to see him in a whole new light." From there, according to IGN, the "Badlands" footage showed a Predator on the shore of an alien planet without their helmet, along with shots of them surrounded by other-worldly monsters. Meanwhile, Fanning could be heard saying, "You're hunting something that can't be killed." That's all before a colossal space beastie charges at the lone Predator (and its iconic mandibles), which roars as they prepare to face off against the creature. But while this might excite fans, it also sounds a little like a certain "Predator" film we've seen before (only better).

