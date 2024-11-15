Predator: Badlands Is Taking The Sci-Fi Franchise In A Wild Direction We Haven't Seen Before

Director Dan Trachtenberg completely reinvented the "Predator" franchise in 2022 with the release of his much-acclaimed prequel "Prey." The film took the series back decades to pit a Comanche against the famed cinematic alien hunter with thrilling results. So, how does one follow up such a refreshing reinvention of a long-running saga? By doing it again in an entirely new way.

Next year will see the release of "Predator: Badlands," which is getting a theatrical release rather than being dumped straight to Hulu like "Prey." In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Trachtenberg, who returns to the director's chair, dished some intriguing details about the film, which will be set in the future rather than the past. Most intriguing of all though is that the Predator will be our protagonist this time around, rather than purely a villain. Here's what Trachtenberg had to say about it:

"The creature is front and center, leading the charge. He's still badass, but there's something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting."

That's a pretty wild idea that also feels appropriate since we are talking about a franchise that is nearly 40 years old. Why not try something new? After all, we are talking about the man who made the best-reviewed "Predator" movie to date. It only seems fair to let him loose creatively again.