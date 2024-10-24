Secret Predator Movie Coming In 2025, With A Major Crossover Project Potentially Next
It is still sad to think that "Prey," the best "Predator" movie since the original, ended up going straight to Hulu. The film, which goes back in time to colonial days and follows a young Comanche woman who crosses paths with a Predator and must survive the alien's attacks — as well as brutal French fur traders — revitalized the "Predator" franchise and proved how versatile it can be when in the right hands.
It also proved that there was a big audience for these movies, and led to "Alien: Romulus" actually getting a theatrical release. Unsurprisingly, "Prey" was only the beginning, and it didn't take long before another movie was announced. Though we knew about "Badlands," a movie directed by "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg and starring Elle Fanning, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that there is another secret "Predator" movie in the works — and coming next year. Not only that, but we might get the return of a controversial crossover.
When asked about the future of "Predator," Asbell talked about having two movies in the works, and both coming out next year. "One I can't talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action 'Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That'll be out theatrically sometime next year." Describing "Badlands," Asbell said it is based on "an absolutely bonkers idea," and said it is "not what everybody thinks it is." As for the other movie, Asbell only said "There's a secret 'Predator' movie that will come out before the theatrical one but I can't say anything about it yet."
Let's get ready to rumble, with a new Alien vs. Predator
What's most curious about the secret "Predator" movie is that it doesn't appear to be headed to theaters and that Asbell specifically referred to "Badlands" as being live-action. This could very well mean that the other film is going to be animated, because otherwise why specify that one of the two movies is live-action? If this is the case, it's even more exciting, as every franchise can be improved by going animated. What's more, Trachtenberg directed both movies, and the thought of the director tipping his toes into animation is an exciting one.
That being said, arguably the most bonkers and thrilling part of the interview is that Asbell says we will "probably" get another "Alien vs. Predator." The first film had a cool and interesting premise, plus some fun new lore that connected both franchises. Unfortunately, despite being a moderate hit, it pretty much killed both franchises for years — and the less said about the "AVP" sequel, the better.
"It wouldn't be in the way you think," Asbell said of the probable future return of the crossover. "That's the thing. Not in the way that it will just be called 'Alien vs. Predator' or anything like the original movies. If we do this, they'll be organically created out of these two franchises that we've continued with characters that we fall in love with and those characters will combine ... perhaps. But we haven't gotten to that point. And we're not just going to bang it out."
Given how great the most recent installments of the respective franchises have been, consider us excited for what the future brings.