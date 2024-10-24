Secret Predator Movie Coming In 2025, With A Major Crossover Project Potentially Next

It is still sad to think that "Prey," the best "Predator" movie since the original, ended up going straight to Hulu. The film, which goes back in time to colonial days and follows a young Comanche woman who crosses paths with a Predator and must survive the alien's attacks — as well as brutal French fur traders — revitalized the "Predator" franchise and proved how versatile it can be when in the right hands.

It also proved that there was a big audience for these movies, and led to "Alien: Romulus" actually getting a theatrical release. Unsurprisingly, "Prey" was only the beginning, and it didn't take long before another movie was announced. Though we knew about "Badlands," a movie directed by "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg and starring Elle Fanning, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that there is another secret "Predator" movie in the works — and coming next year. Not only that, but we might get the return of a controversial crossover.

When asked about the future of "Predator," Asbell talked about having two movies in the works, and both coming out next year. "One I can't talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action 'Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That'll be out theatrically sometime next year." Describing "Badlands," Asbell said it is based on "an absolutely bonkers idea," and said it is "not what everybody thinks it is." As for the other movie, Asbell only said "There's a secret 'Predator' movie that will come out before the theatrical one but I can't say anything about it yet."