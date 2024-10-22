Marvel's Blade Movie Loses Its Release Date – But Something Even Better Takes Its Place

Even though it seems obvious at this point, sad as that may be, Marvel's long gestating "Blade" reboot has officially lost its release date. The film, which is due to star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight," "True Detective") was previously set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. That's no longer happening, leaving the project on uncertain ground. There is some good news, however, as Disney has opted to give that release date to something both deserving and exciting.

Disney has now officially given "Prey" director Dan Trachtenberg's new "Predator" movie "Predator: Badlands" the November 7, 2025 release date previously reserved for "Blade." That means this one will get a theatrical release, unlike "Prey," which was dumped directly to Hulu in 2022. That release strategy has long been viewed as a mistake by Disney as the film was met with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It presumably would have done big business at the box office, even in the pandemic era. It seems as though Disney does not intend to make the same mistake twice.

Meanwhile, "Blade" has now been indefinitely removed from Disney's release schedule. Earlier this year, Yann Demange ("White Boy Rick") departed the director's chair, becoming the second director to exit the reboot. Ali was first announced as our new Blade way back in 2019 during San Diego Comic-Con. The film has been met with numerous setbacks in the years since that announcement. As it stands, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will now see three movies arrive in 2025, including "Captain America: Brave New World" in February, "Thunderbolts" in May, and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" in July.