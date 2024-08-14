One Of Deadpool & Wolverine's Returning Marvel Actors Needed Some Convincing

Ryan Reynolds has seemingly turned things around for the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that "Deadpool & Wolverine" has crossed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office. But while Reynolds might be the MCU's savior in 2024, he's not the first actor to rescue Marvel from cinematic obsolescence. Back in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. changed Hollywood forever when he played the titular hero in Jon Favreau's "Iron Man," launching what would become the biggest blockbuster franchise in cinema history and proving Marvel could make icons out of the heroes it hadn't yet licensed to other production companies. But even RDJ wasn't the first savior of Marvel. No, the first actor to truly give Marvel a cinematic hit was Wesley Snipes with the unimpeachable "Blade."

In 1998, Snipes debuted as the effortlessly-cool daywalking vampire hunter in a film that would make $131 million on a $45 million budget. Compared to the kind of returns the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees, that ain't much. But in 1998, Marvel had just filed for bankruptcy and its previous film efforts were, well, not good. There was 1986's "Howard the Duck," a direct-to-video "Captain America" in 1990, and a "Fantastic Four" that still hasn't seen an official release. So, "Blade" making a profit was a big deal, establishing the character in the wider culture and cementing Snipes as a bonafide action star.

So, why would Snipes want to tarnish that legacy by showing up in a lighthearted, irreverent romp through the rubble of the MCU in 2024? Well, aside from the fact the two "Blade" sequels already went some way to doing just that, it seems Snipes was convinced to show up in "Deadpool & Wolverine" by the ever-charming Reynolds.