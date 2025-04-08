Predator: Killer Of Killers Trailer Gives The Predator An Animated Anthology Film
Get ready for a hunt like you've never seen.
The "Predator" franchise has been a sci-fi staple since its original release in 1987, but it recently received a much-needed adrenaline shot under the guidance of director Dan Trachtenberg with 2022's "Prey." Although that brilliant little gem went straight to streaming on Hulu, the decision-makers over at 20th Century Studios clearly loved what they had on their hands — to the extent that Trachtenberg has become the de facto creative lead for the franchise in the near future. He's scheduled to return with "Predator: Badlands" later this year, but there's one more surprise for fans that suddenly looks like a must-see addition to the series.
We've known that an animated "Predator" project was in the works as an anthology film, but very few of us expected it to look as downright rad as this one does. Meet "Predator: Killer of Killers," an original Hulu movie from Trachtenberg and the animation studio The Third Floor. Made up of former Lucasfilm VFX artists, the team has unleashed our first official look at the upcoming anthology and, folks, it looks absolutely gorgeous. The premise is simple: Three separate stories of humans separated by centuries of history all end up encountering fearsome Yautjas who are looking for some worthy sport. To state the obvious, the "Predator" franchise has never looked quite like this before, and we can't wait for what this project has up its sleeves.
Check out the first trailer above!
Predator: Killer of Killers brings the franchise into animation for the first time
Ever wanted to see the "Predator" movies take full advantage of its premise and stage all sorts of bloody carnage throughout various eras of human history — and in jaw-dropping animation, at that? Well, "Predator: Killer of Killers" is here to unleash its particular brand of mayhem on viewers. Taking a page out of the "Arcane" stylistic playbook, this upcoming Hulu movie sure seems like it's bringing all the goods. From Viking raiders to samurai warriors to World War II pilots caught up in an intergalactic conflict far beyond what they can imagine, the anthology film might as well be catnip for those of us who watched "Prey" and daydreamed about even more standalone movies set at various points in the past.
While an unreleased "Alien vs Predator" anime series technically beat this to the punch, "Killer of Killers" will be bringing the untapped potential of animation to the franchise in truly gory fashion. The footage teases some of the biggest and baddest fighters from throughout human history, all of whom are utterly overmatched against the invisible, fearsome "monsters" from outer space who hunt them all for fun. Described by 20th Century Studios as "an original animated action-adventure film set in the 'Predator' universe," this new film comes from director Dan Trachtenberg and co-director Josh Wassung of The Third Floor and is written by Micho Robert Rutare. The official synopsis is as follows:
The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent — the ultimate killer of killers.
"Predator: Killer of Killers" invades Hulu on June 6, 2025.