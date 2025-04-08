Predator: Killer Of Killers Trailer Gives The Predator An Animated Anthology Film

Get ready for a hunt like you've never seen.

The "Predator" franchise has been a sci-fi staple since its original release in 1987, but it recently received a much-needed adrenaline shot under the guidance of director Dan Trachtenberg with 2022's "Prey." Although that brilliant little gem went straight to streaming on Hulu, the decision-makers over at 20th Century Studios clearly loved what they had on their hands — to the extent that Trachtenberg has become the de facto creative lead for the franchise in the near future. He's scheduled to return with "Predator: Badlands" later this year, but there's one more surprise for fans that suddenly looks like a must-see addition to the series.

We've known that an animated "Predator" project was in the works as an anthology film, but very few of us expected it to look as downright rad as this one does. Meet "Predator: Killer of Killers," an original Hulu movie from Trachtenberg and the animation studio The Third Floor. Made up of former Lucasfilm VFX artists, the team has unleashed our first official look at the upcoming anthology and, folks, it looks absolutely gorgeous. The premise is simple: Three separate stories of humans separated by centuries of history all end up encountering fearsome Yautjas who are looking for some worthy sport. To state the obvious, the "Predator" franchise has never looked quite like this before, and we can't wait for what this project has up its sleeves.

Check out the first trailer above!