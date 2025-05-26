5 Reasons Why Disney's Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Dominated The Box Office

The box office may have had a bit of a slow start this year, but those dark days are firmly in the rearview mirror. That's in no small part thanks to a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend led by Disney's new live-action reimagining of "Lilo & Stitch." Despite facing some stiff competition from "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," this family-friendly offering absolutely obliterated expectations.

Advertisement

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, "Lilo & Stitch" opened to a monster $145.5 million domestically over the weekend. Once the Monday holiday is accounted for, that number is expected to balloon to more than $180 million. Heading into the weekend, estimates had "Lilo & Stitch" pulling in around $120 million on the optimistic side. Safe to say, those estimates were rather conservative. Overall, thanks to a $63 million haul from "Mission: Impossible," the total for all of the movies during the four-day weekend is expected to climb north of $325 million. That represents a new record for Memorial Day, overtaking 2013 when "Fast & Furious 6" led a $306 million frame.

It wasn't just audiences in the U.S. either, as "Lilo & Stitch" took in a whopping $158.7 million internationally for a $304.2 million global opening. That is, to put it lightly, outstanding. To add some further context, its debut is just below the animated "Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($146.3 million), which went on to earn more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Needless to say, Disney has a massive hit on its hands.

Advertisement

So, what went right here? How did Disney manage to deliver one of the biggest hits of 2025 so far? We're going to take a deeper look at the biggest reasons why "Lilo & Stitch" managed to dominate the Memorial Day box office. Let's get into it.