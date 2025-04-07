5 Reasons Why A Minecraft Movie Crushed It At The Box Office

The weekend that the movie industry at large had been waiting for finally arrived. Warner Bros. released "A Minecraft Movie" this past weekend, and to say that it is a hit would be a dramatic understatement. Director Jared Hess' take on the wildly popular "Minecraft" video game absolutely demolished pre-release box office projections to post the biggest theatrical opening of 2025 thus far, breaking records and shocking the industry in a positive way. We've got a major blockbuster on our hands and it couldn't have come soon enough.

"A Minecraft Movie" opened to an estimated $163 million domestically to go with $150.7 million overseas for a whopping $313.7 million global debut. That's now the biggest domestic three-day opening weekend ever for a video game movie, topping 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" ($146.3 million). "Mario" opened to $377 million globally across a five-day holiday opening. "Minecraft" had a standard three-day opening so it is, more or less, in the same ballpark. Mind you, "Mario" finished its run with over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Prior to this weekend, domestic ticket sales were lagging way behind this same point in 2024 and leagues behind pre-pandemic levels. Theaters badly needed a hit of this size after movies like Disney's live-action "Snow White" bombed earlier this year. More than a hit, this looks to be just the start of a big, new franchise. So, what went right here? How did this film fly so ridiculously high above expectations? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "A Minecraft Movie" became a box office sensation. Let's get into it.

