Can A Minecraft Movie Be The Next Mario At The Box Office?

It's been a rough start to 2025 at the box office. As of this writing, domestic ticket sales are down around seven percent compared to this time last year. Put simply, we need a hit, and we need it badly. So, can "A Minecraft Movie," the long-awaited cinematic adaptation of the eponymous video game of the same name, be that hit? It certainly has the makings of a huge success, but that doesn't guarantee anything, particularly in the pandemic era. The bigger question is, can this break through the noise and galvanize the massive "Minecraft" fanbase in a meaningful way?

"A Minecraft Movie" is currently eyeing a three-day domestic debut in the $55 to $68 million range, per Box Office Theory. That would be one of the biggest domestic openings of the year thus far, trailing only "Captain America: Brave New World" ($88 million). However, Marvel's latest fizzled quickly and has barely topped $400 million globally to date. What Warner Bros. — and the industry at large — is hoping for here is something closer to what "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" did in 2023. That is, admittedly, a tall order, but is it all that outlandish?

Universal's animated "Mario" movie opened to an astonishing $146 million, which far exceeded already optimistic tracking at the time. It eventually pulled in more than $1.3 billion globally, becoming by far the highest-grossing video game movie ever. Of course, Nintendo's beloved plumber and his friends have been a pop culture staple for decades.

"Minecraft," by comparison, hasn't been around for nearly as long, although it does have a truly enormous fanbase — one that's young, it's worth noting. Recall that families helped drive "Mario" to record numbers for weeks on end. It also helped that "Mario" was a global brand, as about 58% of the film's money ultimately came from overseas. "Minecraft" similarly has a huge footprint all over the world, as it's the best selling video game of all time.