The Woman In The Yard Looks To Resurrect That Vintage Blumhouse Horror Vibe

The film centers on Ramona (Danielle Deadwyler), a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that took the life of her husband (Russell Hornsby). Seriously injured, Ramona is left alone to take care of their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson) and six-year-old-daughter (Estella Kahiha) in a rural farmhouse. One day, out of nowhere, a woman dressed head to toe in black appears in their yard. The woman (Okwui Okpokwasili) creeps nearer to the house and it quickly becomes clear she is no ordinary woman and that her intentions are not good. Horror ensues.

That's the synopsis Universal Pictures released to the public, but at the time of the set visit, they were hesitant to tell us many details. "I don't want to tell you all that," Deadwyler, who also worked with Collet-Serra on Netflix's thriller "Carry-On," said in response to what seemed like a pretty basic question about her character during an interview. Deadwyler, and everyone else we spoke to that day, were extremely hesitant to give too much away about the film. "Oh, it's so cool. It's cool. I can't tell you anything," Okpokwasili said when asked a similar question.

Still, Okpokwasili was rather excited to portray the titular "Woman" in the film. "What I can tell you about the Woman is that she's a bit of a mystery," Okopkwasili said. The character, as seen in the trailer, is decked out in all black, which was a challenge in the sweltering Georgia heat. Okopkwasili didn't seem to mind. "I like it, I like to sweat," she said. "I was really happy. Everybody was concerned, but clearly the Woman is operating on another plane."

During our set visit, the team treated us to a very early look at some footage of the Woman who was, in fact, in the yard. It was effectively creepy, and though it lacked a lot of context, was effective. Legendary producer Stephanie Allain ("Hustle & Flow," "Dear White People") personally ushered us around the set. They were filming a big crash scene that day, with walls of green all around.

We were also shown around an attic set that was built on the stage, mirroring that of the one belonging to the house on a plantation where they actually shot much of the film. The attic was filled with junk and cobwebs, constructed with painstaking detail. Up close, it was just as impressive as it was creepy.