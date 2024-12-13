This New Netflix Thriller Is Perfect For Fans Of Christmas Action Movies Like Die Hard

While the Christmas horror movie seems to be having a moment right now thanks to the box office success of "Terrifer 3," we must not forget the time-honored tradition of the Christmas action movie. The most popular example of this sub-genre is, of course, John McTiernan's 1988 classic "Die Hard." Whether or not you want to count "Die Hard" as a Christmas movie is entirely up to you (it is a Christmas movie, btw), but the fact remains that the film is set on Christmas Eve. And in the wake of "Die Hard," many other action flicks found ways to set their events during the hap-happiest season of all. Hell, "Die Hard" wasn't even the first '80s action pic to use Christmas as a backdrop. The first "Lethal Weapon" movie, released a year before "Die Hard," takes place around Christmas, so does the 1985 Chuck Norris movie "Invasion U.S.A.," as well as is Sylvester Stallone's 1986 trash classic "Cobra." And of course, there's the Christmas-set "Die Hard 2" (the franchise would abandon Christmas after this entry).

While it may not have been the first, "Die Hard" remains the gold standard for Christmas action movies, and if you find yourself craving a new holiday-set action-thriller this season, Netflix has you covered. This week, the streaming giant will release "Carry-On," an action-thriller set in LAX on Christmas Eve. "Carry-On" hails from director Jaume Collet-Serra, an expert in making highly entertaining, highly stylish junk food movies like "Orphan," "The Shallows," "Run All Night," and "Non-Stop." Collet-Serra took a break from his high-concept, high-cheese thrillers to dip into the land of Dwayne Johnson blockbusters with the dreadful one-two punch of "Jungle Cruise" and "Black Adam." With "Carry-On," the director seems to be returning to his roots, and thanks be to Santa for that. Indeed, much of "Carry-On" feels like Collet-Serra's wonderfully silly Liam Neeson thriller "The Commuter," simply transporting the action from a train to an airport.

Now, I wouldn't say that "Carry-On" is as good as "Die Hard." Few films are! But "Carry-On" is extremely entertaining, and the Christmas Eve backdrop enhances the movie's charms.