The New Minecraft Movie Trailer Is Chock-Full Of Easter Eggs For Fans To Over-Analyze

For a long time, it felt like Hollywood was making video game movies despite not respecting or understanding the games themselves. This resulted in wildly unfaithful, bad movies that nobody really liked. Movies like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," among others, have changed the tenor of the conversation in recent years. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is now the biggest live-action video game movie ever. Can this movie continue the new tradition?

The Easter eggs overflowing from this trailer suggest that Hess and the writers understand what people love about "Minecraft." While we're not going to go over every one of them here, the baby panda that appears when the other two pandas have bamboo is a pretty deep cut. The trailer even kicks off with the so-called "water bucket clutch" that can help prevent damage in the actual game. And the recipe seen on screen for crafting the diamond sword is also accurate to the game. There's true attention to detail here.

Warner Bros. could stand for this movie to be a hit too, as the studio is coming off of an uneven run. Last year's "Joker: Folie a Deux" was a flop of epic proportions, for example. The company can ill-afford another disaster within a beloved universe. If this works out, it could be the start of a franchise that could run for years to come.

Also of note: for a limited time, beginning today, fans in the U.S. who purchase tickets for "A Minecraft Movie" through Fandango will receive access to an exclusive in-game jetpack add-on for "Minecraft: Bedrock Edition." Fans elsewhere in the world will have similar opportunities via their local ticket sites.

"A Minecraft Movie" hits theaters on April 3.