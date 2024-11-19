The New Minecraft Trailer Puts A Big Fan Controversy To Bed

Jared Hess' video game fantasy film "A Minecraft Movie" is sure to be a massive box office hit. The 2011 video game "Minecraft," put out by Mojang Studios, has remained part of the popular zeitgeist for 13 years, played enthusiastically by multiple generations of kids. As of this writing, it is the single highest-selling video game in history, surpassing even old standbys like "Super Mario Bros." and "Tetris." If you're under 30, you likely have intimate knowledge of "Minecraft."

Which is why it was so galling when the Twitter/X account DiscussingFilm tweeted out some concept art for "A Minecraft Movie" ... that was canonically incorrect. "A Minecraft Movie," as seen in its previews, follows several human characters from Earth (Jack Black plays the universal "Mincraft" protagonist Steve) as they step through a portal into the "Minecraft" game. The world is make of blocks and the characters suddenly have access to the game's magical accouterments, including Ender Pearls, Crafting Tables, and right-angle-constructed pets. They also have to fight off various mobs, including Creepers, Piglin Brutes, and Skeletons.

As all good Crafters know, Skeletons attack using bows and arrows. The Skeleton revealed in the "Minecraft Movie" concept art, however, is shown holding a sword. This raised some concern from "Minecraft" purists that the filmmakers didn't understand the strict rules of the game.

Luckily, a new trailer (see above) offers another glimpse of the "Minecraft Movie" Skeletons, and, lo, they are indeed using bows and arrows. It seems that Hess and the film's designers were careful to arm the Skeletons correctly. "Minecraft" fans can rest easy.