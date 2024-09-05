The Minecraft Movie Almost Had A Completely Different Director – And Then It Fell Apart

Unfortunately, things fell apart and McElhenney left the project in 2018, although he opened up about what went wrong on the "HappySadConfused" podcast in 2020 (via GameSpot). He explained that he's a big fan and actually plays the game with his sons, and he was excited about the project because "Minecraft" isn't a narrative-based game and he had so much more room to explore. He said that the idea was even more exciting than LEGOs because of the "infinite possibilities" of the digital realm, and that it could really help anyone who feels powerless. "I think everybody feels marginalized to an extent. Your boss is telling you what to do all day long, or your spouse is," he explained. "You just feel like you don't have this sense of agency over your own life. The game gave you that, and I thought that's a really profound experience."

According to McElhenney, he visited Pixar and brought Warner Bros. a pitch about "people taking agency over their experience in this digital landscape," which sounds like the sort of meta-commentary the man behind "Always Sunny" might bring to the table. He added that WB even agreed to invest $150 million in making the movie, at which point screenwriters started coming on board, like "Wonder Woman" scribe Jason Fuchs. Things seemed to be pretty sunny in "Minecraft" movie land, but that was about to change.