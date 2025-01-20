Disney's 2024 Movie Slate Accomplished A Box Office Feat Not Seen Since 2019

Disney was, for a time, the unquestioned ruler of the box office. In 2019 alone, Disney made more than $10 billion globally, becoming the first studio ever to do so. Then 2020 came and upended the movie business in a big, bad way. The pandemic shut down theaters for months on end, with the recovery happening far slower than hoped. Even so, thanks to the massive success of "Moana 2," Disney has now accomplished something that no studio has since 2019, as three of its 2024 movies have crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

With another surprisingly strong weekend in the books, "Moana 2" has now earned $1.01 billion worldwide, passing "Jurassic World Dominion" ($1 billion) as the eighth biggest movie of the pandemic era. More importantly, it now joins its fellow 2024 Disney releases "Inside Out 2" ($1.69 billion) and "Deadpool & Wolverine" ($1.33 billion) as members of the $1 billion club. No other studio had a movie cross that milestone last year, although "Despicable Me 4" ($969.1 million) got pretty dang close.

There are some key takeaways here. For one, the only other post-2020 year that saw three $1 billion movies hit theaters was 2022 thanks to "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.3 billion) and "Top Gun: Maverick" ($1.49 billion) joining "Dominion." In that case, three different studios shared the wealth. In 2024, however, Disney ruled the marketplace with three high-profile sequels. In the case of "Moana 2," we're talking about a movie that was originally supposed to be a Disney+ series.

Disney electing to instead send "Moana 2" to theaters was A) a great decision and B) a watershed moment in the ongoing streaming wars. Investing so much money in A-list, direct-to-streaming content may be a thing of the past. By doing this, Disney was able to both reclaim its seat on the throne and give the industry a big boost it sorely needed after a rough start to the year brought on by 2023's SAG and WGA strikes.