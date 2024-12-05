Moana 2 Should Be The Death Of The Direct-To-Streaming Blockbuster Movie

"Moana 2" will also go on to have a healthy run on VOD and sell a bunch of merchandise along with some Blu-rays, even if that market isn't as big as it once was. Then, after all of that, the film will arrive on Disney+, where it will likely do huge numbers because the entire world will be aware that the movie exists. People will have either been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to watch it at home, or kids will be eager to rewatch it (or both). Either way, it's still going to be a big hit on Disney+ in addition to everything else.

In essence, whatever success "Moana 2" sees on Disney+ can now be icing on the cake, rather than having to justify the whole enterprise. Is this to say that a "Moana" series of some kind wouldn't make sense? Of course not. Pixar made "Inside Out 2" and it also has a Disney+ spin-off series coming out titled "Dream Productions," which seems suited to a TV format. On the flip side, so many streaming shows feel like movies that have been chopped up into episodes. Case in point, Disney was able to turn a series into a movie very convincingly with "Moana 2."

Even if "Moana 2" hadn't been this big of a success at the box office, it still would have made more sense playing in theaters then going direct-to-streaming. Look at "Encanto," a movie that made just $261 million worldwide. But that theatrical release paved the way for the film to become a monster streaming hit on Disney+ down the line. Time and time again, we see that movies released in theaters do better on VOD and streaming, even if they weren't outright hits in theaters.

At one time, there was a sense the theatrical market might fade away in the aftermath of the pandemic. Theaters have since by and large recovered from the 2020 lockdowns, so there's no longer any real reason to continue holding onto that fear. Rather, in the future, Disney and every other studio in town would be better off spending large sums of money on movies that have a chance of doing well at the box office. Releasing such projects direct-to-streaming feels like the equivalent of setting cash on fire. In an increasingly uncertain media landscape, it makes zero sense. Take the hits where you can get them.

"Moana 2" is in theaters now.