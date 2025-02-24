Daisy Ridley Can't Catch A Break At The Box Office Beyond Star Wars

One would be forgiven for not noticing, but Daisy Ridley, of "Star Wars" fame, had a new movie arrive in theaters over the weekend. Indeed, as director Oz Perkins' Stephen King adaptation "The Monkey" crushed it and Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" once again topped the charts, "Cleaner" arrived with hardly any fanfare. This is even more surprising when we consider the fact that "Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell was at the helm. Yet, it doesn't make it any less true.

Quiver Distribution's action flick "Cleaner" debuted on just 378 screens in the U.S., taking in a mere $426,150, making for a not-at-all-great per-screen average of just over $1,100. This one is going to be lucky to hold onto those relatively few screens in the coming weeks, meaning it will be lucky to clear $1 million domestically. That's ... not good.

The film centers on a group of radical activists who take over an energy company's annual gala, taking 300 hostages in the process. An extremist within their ranks quickly makes themselves known and he's prepared to murder everyone in the building to send his message to the world. Meanwhile, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner (Ridley) is suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, and is unwittingly tasked with saving everyone inside.

To make matters worse, this is just the latest in a string of small movies that have essentially gone nowhere for Ridley. After "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" made $1 billion in 2019, Ridley had the world in front of her. Mixed though the response to the sequel trilogy was, Ridley undoubtedly set herself up as a big star.