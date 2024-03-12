Daisy Ridley Is In A New Action Movie From The Director Of Casino Royale – And It Sounds Awesome [SXSW 2024]

Daisy Ridley, known best as Rey in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, has had a pretty fascinating career outside of a galaxy far, far away. From narrating documentaries to failed YA sci-fi adaptations, she's certainly spread her wings. Later this year, Ridley will get the chance to lead a straight-up action flick called "Cleaner." It sounds like a riff on "Die Hard" from director Martin Campbell, who directed two of the greatest "James Bond" movies ever made. We may not even have a trailer yet, but it sounds very much like the film is going to live up to the promise of the talent involved.

The actor was on hand at this year's SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas, to promote her new movie "Magpie." During a panel, Ridley got to talking about some of her more physically demanding roles as of late, including the upcoming Disney drama "Young Woman and the Sea." While she noted that the movie was indeed demanding, it was "Cleaner," her action flick directed by Campbell, that truly kicked her ass:

"I thought ['Young Woman and the Sea'] was the toughest thing on my body I had done, and then I did an action movie with the amazing Martin Campbell, which is the movie I did before Christmas and I was like, 'Ow. Everything hurts.'"

When "Cleaner" was first announced last year, the plot synopsis made it sound like an action movie ripped straight from the late '80s or early '90s. Hearing Ridley discuss the project only supported that in the best of ways.