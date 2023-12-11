'We Were Still Doing Everything For Real': An Oral History Of The Mask Of Zorro

Production began in Mexico on January 27, 1997.

Alyssa Wittenberg, production coordinator: We took over the production stages and offices from the "Titanic" movie that had just pulled out. So people kept asking us if we knew where Leonardo DiCaprio was, and I'm like, "Not the same movie. Sorry." So we kind of slid into their location when they abandoned it to go to the next location. But it was the only big studio in Mexico City, and where all their telenovelas and all their movies happen.

And being a big L.A. team, we basically were blowing the power circuit for the whole neighborhood over and over again. And we had landlines, and the production office in L.A. would be asking us to get stuff done, or why aren't we answering the phone? And we'd be in this super hot, un-air-conditioned office with no power and we wouldn't hear the phone. They could hear it ring, and they were so mad we weren't picking it up, but it wasn't ringing on our side. We were just sitting there dying of heat exhaustion, trying to get stuff done. But there were a lot of times I went to set to get paperwork signed because we had daily paperwork that had to go back to the studio, and they were always mad at me if it didn't happen that same night. But we literally had one plug in the wall, the power kept going out, old school computers.

It was like they were so far back in terms of tech at that time that it was like, "Guys, if two of us get on the phone at the same time, the whole power for the neighborhood goes out. You just got to give me a minute. If it's ringing and we're not answering, it's not that we're not there, we just don't hear it ring."

George Parra, first assistant director: The actual shooting was long. I think it was 110 days or something like that. Very, very long production schedule, a lot of traveling all through Mexico. We didn't just do Mexico City. We went all over the countryside to different places. I mean, shooting the party sequence was spectacular, with the costumes and the extras and the lighting and all that. All the big action sequences, the finale at the mine with the explosions, and the fires, and the sword fighting, and the villain dies, et cetera, was very time-consuming and grueling. Physically exhausting. Somehow, we made through it without many injuries at all — nothing dramatic, I remember.

Alyssa Wittenberg, production coordinator: We had seven company moves, which my team was in charge of making happen, and a cast of thousands, basically, that we were moving each time. I just remember at the very start of production, the production team hosted a big dinner at The Palm in Mexico City. It was this massive room, and all of us were sitting around this big square table. And I have photos of that night, and everybody looks so optimistic, and so excited to be there, and so rested and young. And then I have, in my photo album, as you go through seven months of hard time in Mexico, we start looking super skinny, black eyes from lack of sleep, exhausted, like we've seen some things.

Doug Claybourne, producer: Do I remember anything about the locations? I mean, just that they were extraordinarily beautiful, far apart, and a challenge to set up and get people from place to place. I just remember that we started out on stage and we just kind of went from place to place. I can't remember the names of all the places. Tlaxcala, which I think is where the big first set was, where all the people into the town and where Zorro comes in, both the old and new Zorro together, which is a great sequence. I just remember it was a very exotic location to be on, and our production designer was wonderful. She did a great job, Cecilia, and of course Martin had just done one of the big James Bond movies and he was amazingly well-prepared.

Casey O'Neill, stunt double: The haciendas, a lot of them were already there, but then they added on to some stuff to make it work for the story. But just the scenery and being in Mexico and shooting that movie there was so necessary, I think, for the story and just for the feel of all of it to do that. Because now they just make movies ... if it's New York, it's in Toronto. It is not the same thing. So it was really nice and a unique opportunity to actually be in Mexico at those remote locations and shooting in those haciendas and at those amazing sets that they built.

George Parra, first assistant director: [Martin Campbell's] cinematographer at the time was Philip Meheux. And they're both like Abbott and Costello sort of humor, like they're British. I think Martin's from New Zealand, but he lived in London for a long time, and Philip is British. So they have that sort of dry sense of humor all day long [...] I mean, [Martin] and I and Phil, we worked our butts off. It was a labor of love. It was hardcore. Good thing I was 25 years younger. It was intense. We were working six-day weeks and a lot of driving, a lot of driving. Martin had a Suburban and a driver. And it was usually Phil and I in the back with another producer, David Foster, was in there. And there were four of us, and we drove and drove. We drove forever, tens of thousands of miles.

Alyssa Wittenberg, production coordinator: The places we were staying at were very rustic. When SAG-AFTRA requires anybody above the line to be in a first class accommodation, you're like, "This is all they have." We booked completely the two hotels in Tlaxcala, one was considered above the line in town, and as far as I know, it was the only hotel in town. And then we were in a country hotel up in the mountains, which was really rough. It was very low tech, very rough ... I have lifelong friends from this movie that I still see all the time and still talk to all the time because we had seven months isolated from the rest of the world. I call it one of my seven-month blackout periods, where any number of things could have happened in the outside world, but we wouldn't have known because we had so little contact with anybody outside the movie for seven months.

Sony Pictures

George Parra, first assistant director: [Early on in production], everyone started catching a flu. And when the flu goes through a crew, it's hard to avoid it, because you're in direct contact. This is way before masks. Nobody wore masks. And everyone's exhausted and working long hours, and so on and so forth, and coughing. People are coughing, and just like this cold, flu-ish thing going through. And I didn't catch it, but Martin did. A lot of people did.

Alyssa Wittenberg, production coordinator: He wasn't a big guy to begin with, but we started calling him Skeletor because he'd lost so much weight. And it was unclear if he was going to be well enough to continue as the director, really from the very get-go.

Doug Claybourne, producer: You get off the grid and you start eating vegetables and eating salads and that kind of stuff, and drinking water or using ice cubes that were put together with local drinking water, you can pick up that bacteria, and very quickly, you've got the runs. And it's not easy to get rid of. So I think that's what happened with a lot of people, was they just ended up not drinking bottled water and catching this local bacteria.

Alyssa Wittenberg, production coordinator: We were plagued with stomach stuff the entire seven months because there's no food safety. If they didn't just overcook it to death or you saw it get killed and cooked for you, there's no refrigeration, so we would have entire teams go down with stomach bugs. I was passing out Mylanta, Pepto, and anything else I could throw at them. "We just need somebody in your department to show up on set today. The show must go on. Can one of you remove yourself from the floor of the bathroom and join us on set?"

George Parra, first assistant director: And we had met doctors, giving us these antibiotics and cough syrup and what have you.

Mark Ivie, assistant sword master: The doctor who was down on the other end came down over to me, and gave me this — I don't know what it was. It was this chalky thing. And suddenly I was okay again. It was that fast. I was throwing up in the trash can, and he saw it, and he came up, and he gave me this little powdery thing. And I was back on my feet ready to go. And they knew what to use, but I certainly didn't.

George Parra, first assistant director: So everybody got really sick. And there was a point we were shooting at night where Martin was really sick. He was coughing up a lung. Horrible. He could barely talk, and he'd look run down. His eyes were all watery, but he kept going. He's like the Duracell Bunny. This was a big film. He didn't want to let anybody down. And I'm in close contact with him. And I remember his wife, when she was visiting during prep, saying to me, right as she left, she said, "George?" I said, "Yes?" I can't remember her name. "Do me a favor." And I said, "Yes?" And she said, "Look out for Martin, because he'll keep going till he drops." I was like, That's weird.

So at that moment, that night on the set, I said to myself, "Oh, that's what she meant." It occurred to me over the next half-day, and he kept getting worse and worse and worse. And I said to Doug Claybourne, I said, "Doug, we need to meet in Martin's trailer at lunch." He goes, "What about?" I go, "I'll tell you when we get there, it's just something important." So we got there, Martin was in there coughing and coughing and coughing. And they usually brought him his lunch. And he was coughing and coughing ... Doug came in and we sat down. And I brought Phil Méheux, his old friend of many films, and we all sat there, and I said, "Guys, I'm here to tell you that I'm the safety monitor on the film as the first AD." I said, "We can't continue with Martin." And Martin got upset. He was like, "No, I'm fine." And I go, "Marty, you're going to get worse and worse." So Doug looked at me, I looked at him, and he didn't hesitate. He just went, "Done." He goes, "You're right. We can't continue." And we were off for two to three [days], maybe three [days]. We went back to Mexico City, and he ended up in the hospital. He had pneumonia, and that's dangerous. So yeah, it was a big thing.

Doug put his arm around him and said, "Marty, don't worry. The insurance will cover this. We got to get you better, and everybody else better." There were people that were falling left and right. All kinds of technicians were sick, and the horse wrangler and who knows, everybody seemed to be sick. So we took off at least three [days], which is a big blow to a film. It's just like coming to a screeching halt. But then, we picked up again. He was fine and back to his sassy, funny British humor. And we were all good. We kept going.

Doug Claybourne, producer: We had to hold off until he was well enough to continue. I mean, that, and the cast, you have to worry about. Those are the folks you really have to be careful about. Or the director of photography. You can go along without a producer. You don't need a producer on the set, but you can't go along very far without an actor or a director.

Sony Pictures

Phil Meheux, director of photography: The opening days of work was the bucking horse in the stable ... Well, it's night, it's a black horse, and it's Banderas dressed in black. So I'm thinking, "Better concentrate here." Four cameras, all anamorphic, widescreen ... The deal was that Churubusco would process the film and make the rush print. So I did a makeup test on everybody and put that through. That seemed okay to me, and it seemed fine. So we shoot the scene, and then the next day, we shoot the next part of the scene. Because you can't do it all in one, and then everyone gathers in the preview theater to see what we've done. I've never seen such bad-looking film in my life. I mean, it was terrible. You couldn't see a thing. It was all grain. And everybody's in there. The place is full. Every department's in there. I've got the lab standing behind me, and I said, "What have you done?" He said, "We've done nothing. We followed your instructions." ... So everybody files out in silence, [and I'm looking at the back of Martin's head], and he says, "Tell me it's not you." I said, "Well, I mean, I don't think it is me, because it should not look like this. This has all gone wrong." So now, I'm conferring with the lab, and we're talking about it, whether we should reprint it and all the rest.

Then, I discovered that the workers in the laboratory, because they knew we were coming and we were a big Hollywood production as far as they were concerned, they wanted more money. The studio, quite rightly, wasn't going to give it to them, because they'd already done the deal for the job. So all the laboratory staff said, "Well, that's it. We're out." So they all went on strike. So now, it was only the office staff who could work the machinery. So now, people who hadn't done it for years, they took over, and they made a hash of the whole thing. Fortunately, we hadn't sent the second days rushes away. The producer on the film, Doug Claybourne, suggested we send it to a lab in Hollywood called CFI, which used to be known as "Can't Find It." They do a lot of porn and everything. I went, "CFI, are you sure about that?" and he said, "Yeah, I think they'll do a good job." I went, "Oh my God." I'm standing here having seen this rubbish, thinking, Was it me? Was it my meter? Did I read it all wrong? What did I do? The executive producer is Steven Spielberg. I'm thinking, I'm out, aren't I? I'm going to get the sack ...

We shot the third day, and I didn't change anything. I just checked to make sure the meter was working. Because I thought I could make it even worse if I started changing everything, and it wouldn't all match. The upshot was that the second day's rushes came in by plane that afternoon, and it was fantastic. What a sigh of relief ... I also found that CFI was actually processing "Titanic" at the same time, so I thought, Well, if it's good enough for James Cameron's film, it must be fine for my film.

Alyssa Wittenberg, production coordinator: Back then, it was the early days of AOL, and no cell phones and no cell phone towers. And if you didn't have a landline, forget about it. You have no way of reaching anybody unless you beg one of the execs to get on the satellite phone, which was really expensive. And was really only for them to talk to Spielberg every day about notes on the dailies. But we did old school daily screening on location, which even then it was really hard to find somebody who knew how to use the old projectors.

And they edit it on Steenbeck, and one of the things you can't import to Mexico is wood. And so [editor Thom] Noble had all these, literally pencils for marking the film for the edit, of where to cut and splice and put it back together. And they all got confiscated at the border, and he was like, "What do you mean I can't have pencils?" I'm like, "Dude, we're going to have to have somebody bring them in illegally in a suitcase and hope they don't get busted, because I can't get them for you here and they won't let me bring them in." It's just one of many, many weird things about what you can import to Mexico.

And then it was super corrupt. I don't know if I need to tell you that. But they would have a green or red light at the border. It was supposed to be random whether they checked your bag or not. If it was red, you had to stop and they check your bag, and if it was green, you could go through.

But we sent dailies, everything shot, we had two PAs out of the L.A. office at TriStar who took turns every other day flying to Mexico, getting the film, taking it to CFI in Hollywood, and then picking up whatever was there and then coming back the next day. And neither of them spoke Spanish, which was, in hindsight, a big mistake. The local security guys at the border started to realize very quickly that they were part of our film because we had so much movement back and forth, and would hold them up at gunpoint and threaten to open the cans of film if we didn't hand over a certain amount of cash.

So the first couple of times these guys got caught by the border at the airport in Mexico, and they're calling me in the office going, "Okay, these guys with berets and machine guns are threatening to shoot me or open the film and expose it before it gets to the lab. What do you want me to do?" "Just throw money at them, whatever per diem you have, give it to them and I'll reimburse you when you get back. Just do whatever they tell you. Just go." So that was every single time for seven months that they came across the border. We learned to have them carry cash because there was just no point in going through the trauma every time of them being held at gunpoint. We were just like, "Here's your petty cash across the border." Every time. A lot of stuff went missing when it hit customs in Mexico. If they liked it, they kept it. That was clothing, gear, personal equipment. It was bananas what they would take ...

It's totally a corrupt system there. We used to have our American Teamsters pulled over on the highway by local cops who would say, "You owe me $500 US because you did this, this, and this." And the Teamsters, being very straight-up union Teamsters, would call me and go, "Alyssa, this guy is saying I was speeding. I wasn't. That I was on drugs. I'm not." Whatever the charges were. And I was like, "Dude, it's so hard to get people out of jail here, I just need you to give him whatever he wants. Just give him your money." I spent a lot of time telling people, "We're not in America. This is going to keep happening. I can't afford to get you out of prison. We're never going to get you out. Just you and the truck and the gear just need to get here and I will reimburse you whatever you hand him. But just hand him whatever cash you have." And he was like, "Jesus, that worked."

But that kept happening. There were a million versions of that, but what we quickly realized is that the cops and some of our local guys that we had to hire were in on the, "Let's just get all the money we can out of TriStar." But it was one of those things that once it started, there was no going back. It was the only way to get stuff done, was just decide you're going to write it off as unexpected onset expense of some sort.