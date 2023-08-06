Steven Spielberg Predicted Mask Of Zorro Would Be One Of The Last Practical Westerns

"The Mask of Zorro" is now 25 years old, though you might not know by watching it. Director Martin Campbell's 1998 film is a sexy, high-octane swashbuckler that, along with filmmaker Stephen Sommers' remake of "The Mummy," was likely responsible for the bisexual awakening of an entire generation in the late '90s. Leads Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones certainly light up the screen as newbie Zorro-in-training, Alejandro, and his predecessor's daughter, Elena, whether they're cutting a rug across the dance floor or mixing swordplay with flirtation. Then there's the breathtaking practical stunts and set pieces, which Campbell stages with the utmost elegance in collaboration with his cast and crew — not least of all his longtime director of photography Phil Méheux, who imbues the film with a visual grandiosity befitting of a Western epic.

More than anything, it's the film's practical approach that keeps it feeling timeless. Campbell, who had to be wooed by executive producer Steven Spielberg into directing "The Mask of Zorro," knew what he getting himself into, taking on an expensive action-adventure full of horse riding, sword duels, and exploding gold mines with little to no computer generated imagery (CGI). He was ultimately rewarded for his efforts, too. Critics sang the praises of the film's craft, with Roger Ebert writing in his review, "The movie celebrates the kind of Western location shooting that's rarely seen these days." In the end, "The Mask of Zorro" grossed $250 million against its $95 million budget, allowing it to crack that year's top 15 at the global box office.

If there's a blemish on the film's legacy (other than the problematic casting of Anthony Hopkins as the original Zorro), it's that it wound up marking the end of an era for practical Westerns — something Spielberg actually predicted during production.