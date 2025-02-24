The Monkey Proves Stephen King Is Box Office Gold - In The Right Hands

It was another win for NEON and director Oz Perkins this past weekend as "The Monkey" absolutely killed it at the box office. Based on the Stephen King short story of the same name, Perkins' latest collected $14 million in its debut domestically, placing in second just behind "Captain America: Brave New World," ($28.2 million), with Marvel's latest collapsing in its second weekend. Meanwhile, NEON and Perkins have reason to pop champagne.

Produced for around $10 million, even before a single dollar from overseas is counted, this gory horror-comedy had been set up for success right out of the gate. "The Monkey" has been met with mixed-to-positive reviews which could impact its ability to endure beyond opening weekend. Even so, that low production cost acts as an insurance policy. This now ranks as NEON's second-biggest opening weekend ever, trailing only Perkins' own "Longlegs" from last year, which opened to $22.4 million en route to a $127 million global finish.

This film's success also cements that King can, under the right circumstances, fuel a solid box office hit. But merely attaching the horror maestro's name is by no means a guarantee of riches to come. Rather, it is purely dependent on what the filmmaker and studio do with the material. King's stories merely provide an edge, assuming everything else is executed correctly.