30 Years Ago, One Of The Greatest Movies Ever Bombed At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I never liked the title of my own story, and don't to this day." Those are the words of prolific author Stephen King writing in the 2009 book "Stephen King Goes to the Movies." The movie and story in question is the 1994 classic "The Shawshank Redemption." King was attempting to explain why the film — which is now considered by many to be one of the greatest movies ever made — was a box office bomb in its day.

While it may be hard to believe, director Frank Darabont's stirring, emotional prison drama was indeed a huge disappointment upon its initial release. For those who weren't regular ticket buyers at the time of this movie's original theatrical run, that must seem unfathomable. The film remains on top of IMDB's top 250 to this day, above stone-cold classics such as "The Godfather," "Schindler's List," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," and Christopher Nolan's $1 billion comic book epic "The Dark Knight." To say that "Shawshank" is a beloved movie would be a dramatic understatement. So, how did it go from flop to timeless classic?

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Shawshank Redemption" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, why King didn't think it was going to get made, the doubts the cast had about the project, what happened when it hit theaters, what happened in the years after its initial release, and what lessons we can learn about it all these years later. Let's dig into it, shall we?