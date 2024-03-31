Why Stephen King Thought His Best Movie Adaptation Would Never Get Made

There are a lot of candidates for the title of Best Stephen King Movie Adaptation, from Stanley Kubrick's take on "The Shining" to Rob Reiner's 1986 classic "Stand by Me." But it's clear that the most popular of them is "The Shawshank Redemption," written and directed by Frank Darabont in 1994. It's a movie that's not just beloved, it's literally the number one rated movie of all time on IMDb.

King himself was always a fan of Darabont's adaptations. Unlike with Stanley Kubrick, there were no major, irreconcilable creative differences between Darabont and King. Even when Darabont made a major change to the source material, like with controversial ending to "The Mist," King wasn't mad. Instead, he was jealous that he hadn't thought of the idea first. Even Darabont's first-ever adaptation of King's work, the little-known 1984 short "The Woman in the Room," was impressive to the renowned author. In a 2014 piece for Oscars.org, King described that early short film as "short but extremely moving," with a strong "feel for 'regular people.”'

Darabont had no trouble getting King's blessing to adapt his 1982 novella "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," but King was skeptical that the upstart director could pull it off. "It was too textured and novelistic," King explained. The apprehension made sense: King's novella was a surprisingly quiet, meditative story. Whereas a book like "Carrie," with its striking imagery of a prom queen drenched in pig blood, seemed like it was begging for a cinematic adaptation, "Shawshank" seemed like a story best suited for its original medium. Perhaps the biggest hurdle was the way the story was told from Red's point of view; a faithful movie would have to use a lot of narration, and voiceovers aren't always received well by the audience.