Morgan Freeman Had Doubts Over His Best Role - But Then He Got An Oscar Nomination

Frank Darabont's 1994 prison drama "The Shawshank Redemption" wasn't a big hit when it was released in theaters, earning only $16 million on a $25 million budget. Good reviews didn't help, although the film garnered a lot of attention when it was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (for Morgan Freeman), but it lost in every category. That was the year of "Pulp Fiction" and "Forrest Gump," so a film like "Shawshank" was the outlier. Thanks to its nominations, however, the film was re-released in 1995, bolstering its box office. "Shawshank" also became one of the most-rented VHS cassettes of its day, eventually turning it into a well-regarded classic in its own right. By the late 1990s, it began appearing on lists of the best films of all time. To this day, "The Shawshank Redemption" sits at the very top of IMDb's top 250, right above "The Godfather" and "The Dark Knight."

"The Shawshank Redemption" was based on the 1982 Stephen King novella "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," one of the four stories collected in his "Different Seasons" anthology. It was about a weasely character named Andy Dufresne after he is sent to Maine's (fictional) Shawshank Prison for a murder he claims he didn't commit. The year is 1947. The story was narrated by another prisoner, Ellis "Red" Redding, a red-headed Irishman, also serving a life sentence for murder. Life in Shawshank is horrible, but Andy retains hope and dreams of escaping. Red describes in detail how Andy's presence in Shawshank was ultimately a boon for the other prisoners.

In 2019, Yahoo! News talked to Morgan Freeman about his Oscar-nominated role, and he revealed that he had some reservations about playing Red, as he felt he couldn't play an Irishman.