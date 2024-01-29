Morgan Freeman's Role In The Twilight Zone You May Have Forgotten About

Long before the 2019 revival of "The Twilight Zone" dropped on CBS All Access, there was the 1985 revival of the same name. This version was also not quite as well-received as the original series, but it still delivered plenty for fans of the classic series to enjoy: Fun premises, spooky characters, ominous narration, and plenty of actors who'd go on to become extremely famous. Such was the case with a segment in season 1's eighth episode named "Dealer's Choice," which gives us a delightful performance from Morgan Freeman two years before his breakout role in "Street Smart."

The story centers around a group of guys playing poker, who quickly discover that the new guy at the table is actually the Devil himself, here to claim one of their souls. Going into the episode forty years later, you'd expect Freeman to be playing the Devil. He's proven by now that he's great at playing a somewhat aloof, mischievous character who knows more than he's letting on and is holding his cards for the right moment. Part of why Freeman played the voice of God in the 2003 film "Bruce Almighty" is because his voice just sort of sounds like how we'd expect a powerful, omniscient entity to have. If "Dealer's Choice" had cast him as the Devil, he probably would've nailed it.

Instead, Freeman plays Tony, the charming peacemaker of the group. He starts off the episode smoothing over potential arguments between the other characters, and when the Devil's motivations become clear — he's here to claim Peter's soul — Tony comes to his friend's defense. "He needs a fighting chance," Tony tells the Devil, which helps persuade him into allowing another round of cards to decide Peter's fate.