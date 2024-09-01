The Shawshank Redemption Was A Box Office Disappointment, And Stephen King Knows Why

It's probably fair to say "The Shawshank Redemption" is a modern classic. The prison drama became a home video and TV staple, watched and re-watched over and over again. Based on a novella by Stephen King, it's one of the best King movies — a fact that King himself even agrees with. "When I first saw it, I realized [the director] made not just one of the best movies ever done from my work, but a potential movie classic," the author once said. Directed by Frank Darabont, who also helmed the King adaptations "The Green Mile" and "The Mist," "The Shawshank Redemption" tells the story of Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins. In 1947, Andy is convicted of murdering his wife and her lover — a crime he didn't actually commit, despite evidence to the contrary. Andy is sentenced to life in prison, and he's sent to Shawshank State Prison in Maine.

As you might imagine, life in prison is hard and brutal — Andy is targeted by other inmates for frequent attacks. But he also finds a way to adapt. He befriends Red, played by Morgan Freeman. The narrator of the tale (it's safe to say this is the movie that made everyone realize Freeman has a killer voice for narration), Red is a convict who is skilled at smuggling in contraband, and he and Andy grow close as the years tick on. Andy begins to improve life in the prison not just for himself, but for others — including the guards (he was a banker before sentenced to prison, and helps the guards do their taxes). Over time, Red gets Andy a few things from the outside. Andy says he wants a rock hammer to shape some rocks into chess pieces. He also requests a poster of actress Rita Hayworth for the wall of his cell.

Despite some positive changes, prison is still prison, and Andy dreams of being released. He thinks he might finally have a way out when a new inmate named Tommy arrives and tells everyone he has proof of Andy's innocence, due to the fact that he once shared a cell with the actual killer of Andy's wife and her lover. However, the prison's corrupt warden, who has been using Andy to launder prison funds, worries Andy will rat him out, so he has Tommy killed. Things look hopeless for Andy. And then, one morning, the guards find Andy's cell completely empty. They eventually discover a hole in the wall behind the poster he's hung up — it turns out Andy has spent decades tunneling through the wall using the rock hammer. A year later, Red is finally released on parole. He eventually heads to Zihuatanejo, Mexico, where he and Andy reunite.