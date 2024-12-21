5 Years Ago, Star Wars Delivered The Most Complicated $1 Billion Hit In Box Office History

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"'Star Wars' has lost its mystique, and 'The Rise of Skywalker' is to blame," wrote Mark Serrels of CNET in his review of "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019. On the other end of the spectrum, and perhaps more telling, we had Matthew Rozsa writing for Salon, "If you disliked 'The Last Jedi' (like I did), you'll like — but probably not love — 'The Rise of Skywalker.' If you liked 'The Last Jedi,' this review might not be for you."

That just about sums it up. "Star Wars" was in a very unique place by December 2019. Just four years earlier, Disney and Lucasfilm were riding high on the unprecedented $2 billion success story that was "The Force Awakens." At that time, and for about two years after, it was nothing but "'Star Wars' is back, baby!" For the most part. Cut to 2019 and the fandom had been divided, with Lucasfilm not quite knowing how to handle the situation. The solution? Bring back J.J. Abrams to finish what he started. The result? The most complicated resounding success story in box office history.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Rise of Skywalker" in honor of its fifth anniversary. We'll go over how this version of 'Episode IX' came to be, what led Abrams back to the director's chair, what chaos went on behind the scenes, what happened when the film hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it several years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?