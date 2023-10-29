How Does Daisy Ridley Feel About Rey's Grandfather Reveal In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker?

In one of the clunkiest lines of dialogue to emerge from a major studio motion picture in many a year, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) announced at the beginning of J.J. Abrams' sci-fi thriller "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that "Somehow, Palpatine returned." Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), as Starwoids will be able to tell you, was the evil Emperor who served a major role in the 1983 film "Return of the Jedi" and was revealed to be a manipulative rising tyrant throughout the events of the "Star Wars" prequel films released from 1999 to 2005. In terms of "Star Wars" chronology, Palpatine was last seen being thrown off of a catwalk, plummetting to his doom at the end of "Jedi."

The line "somehow, Palpatine returned" revealed how desperate the makers of "The Rise of Skywalker" were to excite audiences with little more than nostalgia imagery. The "somehow" even reveals that the screenwriters, Abrams and Chris Terrio, didn't want to invent a practical reason for Palpatine's resurrection. They simply wanted a familiar villain that, they clearly hoped, would get Starwoids to stand up and cheer. It didn't work.

Indeed, to compound the lack of creativity, it would be revealed that Rey (Daisy Ridley), the one-time salvager of scrap and latent user of the Force, was actually Palpatine's granddaughter. The "a hero and a villain are secretly related" plot twist from "The Empire Strikes Back" still echoes hollowly through the "Star Wars" series like the pathetic scream of a dying bat. It also contradicted the appealing assertion from 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" that Rey was quite deliberately a nobody. Now she was a legacy character.

In January of 2023, Ridley spoke to Rolling Stone about Rey's lineage and gave her opinion on the matter. She was surprisingly diplomatic.