Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Believes Luke Skywalker Is No Longer Necessary

When Mark Hamill walked into his audition for the part of Luke Skywalker in the unknown quantity that was George Lucas' "Star Wars," he was just some fresh-faced twenty-something who'd popped up in television comedies like "The Partridge Family," "Room 222," and "One Day at a Time" (where he landed the one-episode-and-done role of handyman Schneider's son). He was a sun-kissed California kid with a boyish pluck, but this was an all-too-common type in Hollywood. Sure, he was ideal casting for lots of characters, but so was half of the casting pool. If Hamill was going to stand out from his peers, the right role had to come to him, not the other way around.

So it was Hamill's good fortune to beat out William Katt (who'd later achieve TV immortality as "The Greatest American Hero") for the lead in what would soon be a one-of-a-kind big screen phenomenon. By the end of 1977, Hamill was the star of the highest grossing movie ever made and the envy of every kid on the planet. But the film was so successful and instantly beloved that Hamill seemed inseparable from Luke. Would anyone want to see the guy who saved the galaxy play Hamlet?

Hamill and the other two principals from "Star Wars," Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, obviously went on to have long careers in Hollywood. Hamill's post-Skywalker work has largely consisted of voice acting, most memorably as The Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series" and its spinoffs. But when it comes to live-action, he has struggled to break free of Luke. So Hamill, at the age of 71, has decided to sever the umbilical himself.