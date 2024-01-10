Can The Mandalorian & Grogu Revive Star Wars At The Box Office?

The future of "Star Wars" recently came into focus as Disney and Lucasfilm announced the movie that will welcome a galaxy far, far away back to the big screen. Oddly enough, it's going to be centered on the characters that have helped anchor "Star Wars" on the small screen since 2019. "The Mandalorian & Grogu" will be directed by Jon Favreau, with the film set to go into production in 2024. Indeed, it will be Mando and the one they call Baby Yoda who will help bring the franchise back to theaters after years away. One big question now looms very large: Will a TV show turned into a movie translate to meaningful box office dollars?

There are far too many unknowns right now to accurately predict this movie's commercial performance, but there are some key things we do know. For one, "The Mandalorian" has been extremely popular, with Pedra Pascal's Din Djarin (aka Mando) and Grogu ranking as arguably the most beloved characters created during the Disney era of "Star Wars." Favreau also has an incredible commercial track record with Disney, having directed 2016's "The Jungle Book" ($966 million worldwide), 2019's "The Lion King" ($1.65 billion worldwide), and the movie that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Iron Man" ($585 million worldwide).

We also know that audiences haven't had the chance to enjoy "Star Wars" on the silver screen in quite some time. "The Rise of Skywalker," which was released in December 2019, was the last movie within the franchise to hit theaters. It was met with a mixed response and, ever since, this vast galaxy has existed on Disney+. Outside of the Mando-verse, we've had shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor" holding down the fort. Another lingering question is whether or not that has done more harm than good.