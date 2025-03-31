Here's How Much Money Rachel Zegler's Snow White Will Lose For Disney

Not that it was a secret to anyone who pays even a little bit of attention to box office happenings, but "Snow White" is proving to be one hell of a disaster for Disney. The live-action reimagining of the classic fairy tale recently suffered a very disappointing opening, earning barely north of $40 million at the domestic box office. While opening weekends aren't always the end of the discussion, in this case, that debut set the tone, and director Marc Webb's very pricey blockbuster isn't going to recover. Rather, it seems it's going to lose a fortune.

Advertisement

"Snow White," which stars Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") and Gal Gadot ("Wonder Woman"), is expected to lose around $115 million when all's said and done, per Deadline. Mind you, that's not just at the box office with the promise of making up that lost revenue on home media, VOD, etc.; that number represents the total estimated loss for the studio after everything is factored in. Put simply? Yikes.

Now, there has been a lot of gossip around this film and its stars, but the failure of "Snow White" shouldn't be placed on Zegler's shoulders, even though she does play the title character. Nor is it fair to pin this on Gadot or even Webb, for that matter. This is an example of a film going way over budget and suffering through a lot of unfortunate circumstances, making it difficult to pin on any one person. This is Disney's cross to bear.

Advertisement

This latest report estimates that the film's final global box office total will be just $225 million. That is an absolute catastrophe, given that "Snow White" cost well over $250 million to make, which doesn't even account for marketing. Disney's total expenses are estimated to be over $400 million. So yeah, things are bad.