5 Reasons Why Final Destination Bloodlines Killed It At The Box Office

Horror has arrived at the summer box office in a big, bad way. Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" kicked off the summer a few weeks ago and has done so-so business (by Marvel standards). So, we've been waiting for a major breakout hit. We now have it in the form of "Final Destination Bloodlines." As the first entry in the "Final Destination" franchise in 14 years, it met what was very obviously a pent-up demand on the part of the moviegoing public. As a result, the film over delivered against projections.

Advertisement

Directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky's "Bloodlines" opened to an estimated $51 million domestically to go with another $51 million overseas for a $102 million global opening. That gives it the biggest debut for a horror movie in 2025 thus far, topping Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," which opened to $48 million in April. It's also by far the biggest opening for any movie in this franchise, topping 2009's "The Final Destination," which bowed to $27.4 million on its way to a $187.3 million global total.

"The Final Destination" remains the highest-grossing entry in the film series overall to date, though "Bloodlines" will easily surpass it in the coming weeks. Against a $50 million production budget, it's pretty safe to say that Warner Bros. and New Line have a huge hit on their hands. Ahead of the weekend, "Bloodlines" was expected to pull in at most $35 million. This has become the latest example of a movie blowing past pre-release tracking, which is good news for just about everyone.

Advertisement

So, what went right here? Now did Warner Bros. so successfully revive a long-dead franchise in the midst of a crowded summer season? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Final Destination Bloodlines" absolutely killed it at the box office. Let's dive in.