Final Destination Bloodlines Review: A Bloody Good Return And A Fun Franchise Best

"Final Destination Bloodlines" opens with the series tradition of an unsuspecting character facing a dreadful accident that will be responsible for a mass casualty event, only for them to realize that the horrors they've just witnessed was actually a premonition for things to come. In this case, it's soon-to-be-mother Iris Campbell (Brec Bassinger), who on this night in the 1960s, successfully saved the lives of hundreds of people who would have otherwise met splattery (or fiery) ends — including one of the most disgustingly graphic degloving scenes I've ever seen.

But the premonition we've witnessed is seen by more than just Iris, as her granddaughter Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) has been plagued with a recurring nightmare of the tragedy, unknowingly seeing the disaster that drove her grandmother to become a mentally unwell recluse. With her university grades suffering from a lack of sleep due to the nightmares, she travels back to her hometown to talk to her family and try to get to the bottom of what's tormenting her.

It's this set-up that separates "Bloodlines" from its predecessors. Everyone in Death's pathway is a member of Stefani's immediate family, and there's not one unlikable character in the bunch. Stefani's younger brother Charlie (Teo Briones) is an early adopter of her theory that Death is coming to prune the branches of the family trees of anyone who survived the night of Iris' premonition (and therefore should never have been born), and even though her cousins — Erik (a scene-stealing Richard Harmon), Julia (the always perfectly-cast Anna Lore), and himbo sweetheart Bobby (Owen Patrick Joyner) are skeptical at first, they're all such lived-in characters that you wish by some gift of the universe that they'll all survive. But this is a "Final Destination" movie, and we all know better than to get attached to these characters.

Prior "FD" movies typically feature at least a couple of characters the audience can't wait to see obliterated, but that isn't the case with "Bloodlines." We know their deaths are inevitable, but there's an added layer of "Oh nooooo!" with each added tally to the body count because these characters are so easy to love. Even when Stefani's estranged mother Darlene (Rya Kihlstedt) shows up, the film quickly makes us empathetic toward her, and puts a pit in our stomach because we know she's probably not making it out of here alive.