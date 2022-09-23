Final Destination 6 Directors Zach Lipovsky And Adam B. Stein Got The Job In The Most Unusual Way

Fans of people cheating death and Rube Goldberg machines get ready because we're eatin' goooooood tonight! Earlier today it was announced that the "Final Destination" franchise was getting a new installment, with the directors of 2018's "Freaks," Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, tapped to bring "Final Destination 6" to life.

The directing duo has a fascinating background, having co-directed the live-action "Kim Possible" movie for Disney Channel, with Lipovsky directing "Dead Rising: Watchtower" and "Leprechaun: Origins." The Disney connection seems weird until you realize Lipovsky got his start as a kid actor in plenty of family-friendly horror fare like "Goosebumps" and Disney's "So Weird," while also appearing in "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century" (which is extremely exciting news for me and like ... six other people on the planet). Regardless, the two made something really special with the sci-fi horror film "Freaks," which put them on the radar of the New Line executives for "Final Destination 6."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, over 200 candidates were submitted for the gig from agencies and management firms, with one source noting, "It was rare that something this big was available and ready for a reboot." Lipovsky and Stein made their way to the top of the pack due to their passion for the franchise, and their clear understanding of how to correctly capture the frightening albeit fun energy the series is known for.

Things were already looking good for the duo, but according to sources, their final pitch meeting was something that will become the stuff of horror filmmaking legend.