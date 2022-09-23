Final Destination 6 Finds Its Directors In Freaks' Zach Lipovsky And Adam B. Stein

"Final Destination 5" might have been one hell of a franchise closer, but we're not out of Death's grasp just yet. After years of speculation and discussion, it looks like "Final Destination 6" is finally on track for release, and its director has finally been announced. Well, its two directors, that is. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the directors of 2018's "Freaks," have been tapped by New Line Cinema to bring the beloved franchise back to life.

Although the exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, we probably all know what it's going to be about, anyways. It will likely follow the tried-and-true formula involving a premonition, a fateful decision that results in a group of people avoiding a deadly event as seen in the aforementioned premonition, and Death starts hunting them down one by one because no one escapes their fate. Maybe Tony Todd shows up for a monologue as a creepy coroner that also might be Death himself.

It's a pretty simple, yet ultimately really interesting and fun franchise that seems to be in pretty good hands with the upcoming installment.