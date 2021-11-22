Tony Todd Still Thinks Candyman Is 'The Whole Damn Hive' And He's Right [Interview]

What do you think drives Candyman's victims to become his prey? There's a real sense of surrender here.

His main objective using the first one as my example is Helen. I mean it's an unrequited love. He's allowed to slip to a portal, transfer from the 1800s to the modern times, 1992, and to continue his search for the perfect person, the person that even though they were romantically involved and romantically connected, they were separated, so as an example of unrequited passion. So that's his influence. I mean he wasn't born a killer. He was made a killer, right? He was an artist first. He was lynched, castrated and now, God help us, he's back and nothing will stop him from his pursuit.

Absolutely. Kind of thinking about that, what do you think is the most common misconception about Candyman?

Well, he's not a boogeyman. I mean he's as far from a boogeyman as you can get. First of all, he's not in the woods. He's not attacking teenagers. He's not at some sleepaway camp, just to name a few. It's a modern tale and it was set in an urban landscape, which I think really resonated with people because they felt that, "Oh my God, this is something that can really occur." Particularly with the choice of being in Cabrini-Green. I have so many people that live in the Chicago area that talk to me about, particularly residents, former residents of Cabrini-Green, how they felt it was absolutely real because it was possible for the imagination.

Yeah. That's definitely, in my opinion, certainly some of the scariest parts about the film and certainly about your performance and certainly about how we almost feel, as the audience, kind of on the same side as Helen. It's just incredibly unsettling.

And then Helen represents, I think, the audience. Helen is a part of our people. And I think she, through her telling the story and through her search for the truth, is a representative for the common person.

Yeah, definitely, especially white people who have the wool over their eyes. [Todd laughs] It's for real, though. It's real.

I hear you.

That's exactly what it is. They have the wool over their eyes. They're not tapped into that and—

They're not woke. Let's just say it.

They're not, though. They're not aware and having Helen as sort of this launching point is I think a great way to ... It's almost a great equalizer in a certain way.

She goes into the mythology. She goes into the story with her eyes wide open. And I think Bernard, the pacing of his direction carefully allows you deeper and deeper into the insanity that is not within either Candyman or Helen. It's the society at large and their perceptions of what is and what isn't.