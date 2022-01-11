Final Destination 6 Is In The Works With Spider-Man: No Way Home Director Jon Watts Producing

"Final Destination," the horror franchise that found inventive new ways to brutally murder teenagers, is back. A "Final Destination" reboot is in the works, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts on board as producer. While there are no plot details at the moment, we know that Lori Evans Taylor ("Wicked Wicked Games") and Guy Busick ("Scream") are tackling the script, with Watts producing with his wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle. "Final Destination" franchise producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor are also on board. The film will debut on HBO Max, because I guess we've reached a point where no one has faith that a "Final Destination" sequel can make boffo bucks at the box office.

In the series, a group of people – usually in their teens or early 20s – ends up cheating death. But death, being fickle, doesn't care for that and starts stalking them, bumping them off one by one. The characters are dispatched in clever-but-gruesome ways while a few lucky survivors try to find a way to "cheat death's design." The first film was released in 2000, and spawned four sequels.