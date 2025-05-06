Final Destination Bloodlines Set A World Record That Might Not Be Broken Anytime Soon

Should you choose to book a date with death and see "Final Destination Bloodlines" when it arrives in theaters, be sure to take a moment to appreciate Yvette Ferguson, who quite literally lights up the screen in one of the most significant and dangerous sequences ever included in the "Final Destination" franchise. Sure, the iconic log truck pile-up might still stick with fans after all these years, and "Final Destination 5" might have one of the most compelling death sequences, but Ferguson's time to shine should stand out more than most, given that her contribution may have earned her a world record for being the oldest person ever to be fully set on fire for a film.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Zach Lipovsky revealed that during one scene involving multiple people being lit up, among them was 71-year-old Ferguson, a former stunt person who came out of retirement for the film. "We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full-body burn in the silver dress," explained Lipovsky. "That was the oldest person ever on fire, on camera." Following the successful sequence completion, the stunt team has tried contacting Guinness World Records to ensure Ferguson's work is acknowledged, but they've still not received confirmation. At least the crew involved have praised their potentially singled stunt performer for her achievement, as well as some of the cast from the new film that witnessed her go up in flames for the film's essential opening scene.

Advertisement