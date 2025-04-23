Final Destination 5 Has The Best (And Most Compelling) Death Sequence In Any Horror Movie Sequel

This article contains spoilers for the first five "Final Destination" movies.

A good hook in a horror sequel can lure audiences in with the promise of a shakeup to the formula, whether it be adding a supernatural twist, ramping up the gore effects, or adopting a different tone altogether. You don't want a cool idea to get stale. One of the greatest strengths of "Final Destination" as a franchise is that each new film has mostly been able to sell itself by demolishing the sanctity of our everyday routines. James Wong, Glen Morgan and Jeffrey Reddick redefined the fear of flying for an entire generation. The series has since made it its mission to cast doubt over the little things — and the many ways they can kill us.

This is why "Final Destination" has maintained its cultural stronghold over the past 25 years, despite the last installment coming out nearly a decade and a half ago. I don't know a single person who doesn't immediately change to another lane when they discover that they're stuck behind a log truck in traffic because of "Final Destination 2."

Unlike other slashers where the central threat is an entity you can see running towards you, Death is an omniscient force that can take just about any form it wishes in order to collect another soul. In the midst of conjuring nightmares about getting on a plane, driving on the highway, and going on a roller coaster, the "Final Destination" franchise keeps evolving in interesting ways. Every subsequent installment is a response to the last, with some leaning further into comedy than others. By the time we reached 2009's "The Final Destination," however, the series had devolved into a dreadful parody of itself. It's telling that "Final Destination" is a series in which I'd understand any one of them being someone's favorite except for this ugly 3D eyesore.

"Final Destination" works best when there's some tangible element of fear that you can't quite shake, with an undercurrent of cheeky dark humor embedded with the Rube Goldberg-inspired bloodshed. Imagine my surprise when "Final Destination 5" not only turned out to be the best film in the series, but one of the greatest horror sequels ever made. And it all starts with the most intense premonition sequence of them all.