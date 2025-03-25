Death (And Tony Todd) Are Back For More In The Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer

"Final Destination" isn't the greatest horror franchise in film history (that distinction belongs to George A. Romero's "Dead" movies), but it just might be the most consistently entertaining. It's definitely a property that bucks a lot of the conventional wisdom regarding horror films: The first installment, James Wong's "Final Destination," is easily its weakest, while the fifth chapter is considered by many to be the best of the bunch. (Personally, I think the movies have yet to top David Ellis's "Final Destination 2.")

The "Final Destination" franchise may actually be the apotheosis of the slasher genre insofar as such films' primary visceral appeal is the grisly inventiveness of their kills. It's a gore smörgåsbord of Rube Goldberg fatalities carried out by the invisible hand of Death. The movies' formula dictates that any installment must kick off with an extraordinarily complex chain-reaction accident, the survivors of which must scramble to avoid Death's relentless attempts to clear them off the game board. What filmmaker wouldn't want to play in this blood-soaked sandbox?

The directing duo of Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are the lucky folks who get to let their imaginations run ghoulishly wild this time out with "Final Destination Bloodlines." It's the first entry in the franchise since 2011's "Final Destination 5," and all we know about these fellas is that they co-directed the sci-fi thriller "Freaks" in 2018 and the live-action "Kim Possible" movie in 2019. Both films received mostly positive reviews, but they're untested when it comes to making a full-on horror feature. However, judging from the "Final Destination: Bloodlines" teaser, in which a poor tattoo artist goes up in flames in the most deliciously devious way, they're cut out for the gig. Is the newly-released trailer just as encouraging?