Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer Features A Tattoo Session Gone Horribly Wrong
The "Final Destination" franchise has proven to be one of the most consistent horror properties around thanks to its highly malleable yet tightly constructed concept (which easily lends itself to sequels that only build upon what came before). Even the "worst" of the "Final Destination" movies is still wild-as-hell and offers hugely entertaining kills, while the best ones have burnt themselves into our collective minds and forever made people switch lanes when driving behind logging trucks. After all, the "Final Destination" franchise is not about a supernatural dream killer or a masked murderer; it's about death itself and ordinary scenarios going very, very deadly wrong.
For whatever reason, it's now been over a decade since the last time we got a "Final Destination" movie — though, honestly, that one just ended so perfectly it would have been fine to leave it there. Fortunately, our long wait is over, because "Final Destination Bloodlines" is almost upon us. The film is being helmed by directing duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, whose credits include the great indie sci-fi film "Freaks" and the live-action "Kim Possible" movie. The duo got the gig with an unusual pitch in the form of a Zoom call with New Line Cinema execs wherein the pair used pre-recorded footage and visual effects to incorporate their own "Final Destination" death into the pitch meeting, with a ceiling fan dropping down and decapitating one of the directors.
The film also sees the return of the late, great Tony Todd as mortician Bludworth and stars Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, and Tinpo Lee. You can check out the trailer above.
Death runs in the family in Final Destination Bloodlines
It's not a "Final Destination" movie unless it unlocks at least one new fear you've almost certainly never had before in your life. True to form, the trailer for the latest entry in the horror franchise is pure nightmare fuel for anyone with a nasal piercing. (Between this sequence and their original pitch, it seems Lipovsky and Stein also have an uncanny talent for coming up with horrifying set pieces involving ceiling fans.) It then ends with the ominous tease that "Death runs in the family," which certainly aligns with the film's "Bloodlines" subtitle.
That's not merely vague creepiness for its own sake, either. According to the movie's official synopsis, "Bloodlines" will take fans "back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice." The actual plot is described as follows:
Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.
Lipovsky and Stein directed "Bloodlines" from a script by frequent Radio Silence collaborator Guy Busick ("Scream VI," "Abigail") and Lori Evans Taylor ("Wicked Wicked Games"), with Busick and Taylor sharing story credit with Jon Watts. The latter is better known for directing the first three Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" films and creating "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," although he got his start helming the decidedly not family-friendly indie horror flick "Clown" (watch the trailer here).
"Final Destination Bloodlines" opens in theaters on May 16, 2025.