Every Final Destination Movie Ranked

For the most part, horror franchises tend to center around a singular entity like a masked slasher, recognizable monster, defiant survivor, or a specific location. And then there's the "Final Destination" franchise, a series of films that has continued to thrive without easily merchandised iconography or the same stable of characters returning each time that are instead connected by the premise that no matter who we are, where we're from, or what we do ... death is going to get us one way or another.

It's a morbid thought, sure, but one that has more basis in reality than men who just won't die, serial killer-possessed dolls, dream predators, BDSM hell demons, rural cannibal families, torturous masterminds with a legion of acolytes, or supernatural entities. Death is coming for us all, and the only difference is when and how it's going to happen. As the mortician Bludworth (Tony Todd) explains in the first film:

"What you have to realize is that we're just a mouse that a cat has by the tail, every single move we make from the mundane to the monumental, the red light that we stop at or run, the people we have sex with or won't with us, the airplanes that we ride or walk out of, it's all part of Death's sadistic design. Leading to the grave."

And yet the "Final Destination" films are bold enough to have fun with the concept, crafting some wild-as-hell kills and producing one of the most consistently entertaining horror franchises in existence. With "Final Destination 6" in the works with Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein at the helm, it's high time we at /Film came up with a definitive (aka, based on my opinion) ranking of the existing five films.