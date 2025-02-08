The Final Destination: Bloodlines Trailer Has Unlocked A Brand New Fear In Horror Fans All Over The Internet

"Final Destination" is one of the few horror franchises that has maintained longevity despite having no tangible commodity to follow. It's a series about death coming for people in increasingly complex and horrific ways, giving credence to the doomer thinking that plagues us all from time to time by taking the most absurdly incomprehensible worst-case scenarios and making them a reality. There is no masked slasher nor singular survivor to keep audiences tuning in for each new installment, only the inevitable reality that death comes for us all and we will never truly know when it will be our turn to feed the worms.

Facing our mortality is one of the scariest things a person can do, but the "Final Destination" franchise thrives because it's an exercise not just in Rube Goldberg-style anticipation, but because the movies aren't afraid to use graphic violence as a vehicle for laugh-out-loud, cheering in your seats, fun. But every so often, the "Final Destination" franchise will pull off a scenario with such eerily specific plausibility that it fundamentally changes how viewers live their day-to-day lives. Millennials turned the expression "Final Destinationed" into a colloquial term, shorthand to describe an everyday experience going so badly that you wind up dead in a freak accident.

For some, the fear of being "Final Destinationed" has prevented people from using tanning beds, seeking Lasik eye surgery, flying in a plane, going on carnival rides, and most famously, driving behind logging trucks on the highway. Personally, I will never seek out acupuncture therapy because "Final Destination 5" gave me the irrational fear of rolling off the bed and landing on all of the needles, forging a new circle in my own hypothetical Hell. It's been over a decade since we've gotten a new addition, but if the response to the trailer for "Final Destination: Bloodlines" is any indication, the franchise's power hasn't died down. If you take a quick look at social media, you'll find countless people flipping up or outright removing their septum piercings, terrified that they too could meet a similar fate as the tattoo artist in the trailer.