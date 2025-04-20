Every Character Who Has Survived The Final Destination Movies

This article contains spoilers for every "Final Destination" movie.

For over 25 years, the "Final Destination" series has instilled a very special fear of death with audiences. Everyone meets their end at some point or another, but these movies take perverse pleasure in showing all of the grisly manners it can manifest. Unlike other horror franchises like "Friday the 13th" or "Scream," where you can physically see the killer coming toward you, in the world of "Final Destination," Death can take the form of just about anything. All it takes is a loose screw, a curling iron, or a creep with a box full of hook hands to get the ball rolling.

It's very fitting for a franchise about a deadly omniscient presence to make you anxious of your surroundings at all times. But try as they might, the characters in every "Final Destination" usually meet a grisly end one way or another. Death doesn't like to be cheated and is going to collect however it can, even if that means letting some time pass before it strikes. Clear Rivers (Ali Larter) may have survived the first movie, but "Final Destination 2" gave her the fiery demise it had been keeping in its back pocket for a special occasion.

By the end, the lead character, along with a few other stragglers, believe that they won their lives back after playing Death's twisted game. The final scene, however, shows that they merely delayed the inevitable, much like life itself. Death doesn't like to leave loose ends, so the chances of survivors is minimal, but not impossible going off of the ending of "Final Destination 2."

